  • Dead great white shark washes ashore on California beach

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    APTOS, Calif. - A dead great white shark washed ashore Sunday morning on a California beach. 

    The adult male shark was found around 7 a.m. with multiple cuts on its face but nothing that appeared life-threatening, officials told KSBW

    The carcass was removed from the beach and a necropsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

