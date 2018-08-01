Deer caught swimming in neighborhood pool

MAYS LANDING, N.J. - The pool in Mays Landing, New Jersey, got a little wild Tuesday morning.
Just like anyone trying to beat the heat, a deer was found doing laps in a neighborhood pool, WNBC reported.
The police officers from Hamilton Township were called in to get the unwanted bather out of the water, and of course post photos to social media.
Three officers were able to get the deer out of the water. They let her rest on the patio before she ran back into the woods, WNBC reported.
