Delphine Gibson, oldest person in US, dies at 114

HUNTINGDON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania woman who at 114 was the country's oldest person has died.
Delphine Gibson died Wednesday, the Robert D Heath Funeral Home announced Thursday.
Gibson (maiden name Tucker) was born on Aug. 17, 1903, in Ridgeway, South Carolina, The Associated Press reported.
Frances and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Delphine Gibson, America's oldest citizen. Born in 1903, she lived in PA for more than 90 years. She was an incredible Pennsylvanian and she will be missed. https://t.co/lABUqSKJbX— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 10, 2018
She worked on the family farm until she married Taylor Gibson in 1928. The couple eventually settled in Pennsylvania, working in the brickyards. Taylor Gibson died in 1980.
Gibson attributed her long life to good food, her faith and her church, the AP reported.
