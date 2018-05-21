0 Delta opens pop-up lounge for middle-seat passengers at Logan

BOSTON - No one likes being stuck in the middle seat, no matter where their flight may be going.

With that in mind, Delta Airlines partnered up with Coca-Cola for a special treat specific to those stuck in the middle seat.

The Atlanta-based companies are offering a a pop-up "Middle Seat Lounge" at Boston Logan International on Monday for only one day.

“From getting the VIP treatment with fellow middle seat travelers in the lounge to a surprise onboard, we wanted to recognize Boston middle seat customers in a unique way that will brighten their Monday,” said Julieta McCurry, Delta’s Managing Director

Those with a Delta boarding pass showing a middle seat assignment can enter the lounge near Boston Logan’s gate A11, where there will be a Coke beverage station and an appearance by Celtics TV analyst and former NBA star Brian Scalabrine.

Lucky Delta passengers flying out of Logan can even win a trip by posting a selfie with their seatmates.

Middle seat passengers can also bring a "three-pack" of Coke bottles to share with their seatmates.

>> Read more trending news

“Coca-Cola is excited to partner with Delta to help celebrate middle seat travelers and provide them with a special beverage experience during their time at Boston-Logan International Airport and onboard,” said Lou Grill, Coca-Cola North America’s Vice President. “This unique opportunity to Share a Coke with fellow seatmates is another way to create meaningful moments and enhance our fans’ travel experience.”

Delta is expanding its flights in Boston this summer, and Coca-Cola also has a large presence in the area. The two companies have been partners since 1927 through Delta’s serving of Coke products on flights.

“From growing our Boston network to offering lie flat beds in Delta One on flights to San Francisco and Los Angeles to having two Delta Sky Clubs for guests to enjoy in Boston, we are investing in creating an unmatched experience for customers — one that’s right for every customer on every flight,” said Charlie Schewe, Delta’s Director of New England Sales.

This isn't the first time the two companies have joined efforts to bring a special treat to their clients.

Last year, the companies worked with 12 artists around the world to transform tray tables on a Boeing 767 into art. On that plane, the designs curated were all over the coach class seats for about a month.

Advertising firm Wieden+Kennedy New York worked alongside Delta and Coca-Cola to create the art gallery.

The tray table art was then displayed at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this story.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.