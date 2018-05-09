Delta plane evacuated in Denver after smoke fills cabin

Passengers were evacuated from a Delta Air Lines plane Tuesday night after smoke was reported in the cabin.
Scariest thing. After landing fumes through the vents and fire. Feeling faint and sick. Baby was last one out!!! Emergency evacuation. Scariest thing ever. Delta. #Delta #deltaairlines @Delta @DeltaNewsHub pic.twitter.com/oMmkpbhoqo— Rachel Naftel (@rachelnaftel) May 9, 2018
According to KDVR, 146 passengers were on board the MD-90, which was traveling from Detroit to Denver, the Atlanta-based airline said. The evacuations occurred after the MD-90 landed at Denver International Airport just after 8 p.m. local time, the airline said.
"After arrival in Denver and during taxi to the gate, Delta Flight 1854 from Detroit to Denver stopped on a taxiway where customers deplaned via slides and over-wing exits due to an observance of smoke in the cabin," Delta said in a statement, KDVR reported. "Airport response vehicles met the aircraft out of an abundance of caution and customers were transported to the terminal via buses. The safety of Delta's customers and crew is our top priority and we apologize for the concern this situation has caused."
At least one person was injured and taken to the hospital, officials told KUSA.
Here is better quality video of the @Delta Detroit to Denver evacuation on the @DENAirport tarmac. Passenger who shared this reported smoke on board. DIA reports a fire on a plane. #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/3nI278q0lA— Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) May 9, 2018
