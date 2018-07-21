Deputies shoot armed man in Florida who punched dog in head multiple times

Deputies shot an armed man Friday evening in The Villages near Lady Lake, Florida, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were called shortly before 6:30 p.m after a report of a domestic disturbance, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Michelle Keszey said.
"The victim met deputies at a nearby church where she stated the suspect punched her dog in the face three times," Keszey said. "An argument ensued (in which) the suspect then pushed the victim. The victim fled the scene with her children and contacted law enforcement."
Investigators said they heard gunfire nearby while interviewing the victim.
"While deputies were confronting the suspect, the suspect refused to comply with deputies' commands," Keszey said. "The suspect then raised his firearm at deputies. Two deputies fired shots, striking the suspect."
The man was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center under a trauma alert status.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.
No other details were given.
