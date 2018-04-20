  • Details released after 9-year-old taken from elementary school, found over 1,000 miles away

    By: Fox13Memphis.com

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After a 9-year-old girl was forcibly taken from Northaven Elementary school, authorities found Za'Myiah White in Grants, New Mexico.

    Grants officers tracked down Brenton White through his cellphone. They discovered he was at a Sonic Drive-In.

    Investigators said they found White parked in a stall when he was approached by officers.

    Deputies told FOX13 the suspect began fidgeting in the vehicle, then started to back up. The deputies then asked Brenton White to exit the vehicle, but he did not comply and continued to back up the car.

    The officer then attempted to open the driver's side door, but it was locked, investigators said.

    White then attempted to drive around the Sonic parking lot at a high rate of speed. However, officers barricaded the exits and entrances, according to officials.

    The suspect then drove on to the pedestrian walkway to escape police, however officers deployed spike strips that made contact with both driver’s side tires, deputies said.

    White continued the drive further down the street. Officers attempted to slow the vehicle down by boxing him in, according to deputies.

    Deputies also noticed a small child in the back seat standing up, looking back at the deputies’ cars. 

