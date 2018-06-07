Determined gator headbutts trapper, slaps police officer

OCOEE, Fla. - An alligator trapper and a police officer in Ocoee got a little more than they bargained for.
Video shows the trapper trying to restrain the gator in the back of a pickup truck. As he was trying to capture it, the animal headbutted the trapper, knocking him out cold.
The gator then hit a police officer with its tail.
The person who shot the video said the trapper was OK.
The gator was released into a lake.
