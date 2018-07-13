Diver finds couple's lost wedding video in ocean 1 year later

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - It might be the best one-year anniversary gift a couple could get: memories of their wedding day.
A Gainesville, Florida, couple thought the pictures and videos of their big day were lost after their GoPro fell into the water during a paddle boarding mishap, WFLA reported.
"It's murky water around that area, and deep. There was no way I was going to get back. I was just, ‘Aww, well, there it goes,’" bride Angel Wilson told WFLA.
One year later, diver Jeffrey Heim told WFLA that he found their GoPro lodged in between rocks in the ocean near Venice. The memory card remained intact.
"I knew the pictures were pretty sentimental, and myself having lost three Go-pro's previously with lost footage on them, I knew they'd probably want it back," Heim said.
Heim tweeted the video, and after countless re-tweets, he found the couple and returned their wedding memories, WFLA reported.
"You've just got to give people the benefit of the doubt. Because there's a lot of good people out there, and this is just a good example of one," groom Tim Wilson told WFLA.
