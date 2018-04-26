0 DJ Avicii's family issues second statement: ‘He wanted to find peace'

STOCKHOLM - The family of Swedish dance musician Avicii has issued a second statement after his death.

Variety reported that the statement on the artist, who was found dead in Muscatat, Oman, at age 28 April 20, seems to imply that Avicii died by suicide.

“A rep did not immediately reply to Variety’s request for clarification,” Variety reported. “However the statement’s original wording in Swedish makes the implication more overt, one Swedish-speaking source says.”

The statement is the second issued by the family in three days. The first statement was issued Monday. Avicii’s real name was Tim Bergling.

“Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions,” the statement said. “An over-achieving perfectionist who traveled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress. When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most -- music.

“He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you.”

The Associated Press reported Sunday that two autopsies on Bergling showed nothing suspicious in his death. The report cited Sweden’s public broadcaster STV, which cited information from an anonymous police source in Oman. The musician was best known for his single “Wake Me Up.”

