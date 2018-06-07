  • Dog rescued after falling down 50-foot mine shaft while tracking mountain lion

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    CAMINO, Calif. - Rescuers had to be lowered down an abandoned mine shaft to save a dog that tumbled in while tracking a mountain lion.

    The members of El Dorado County Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 3556 had to be lowered into what they first thought was a well, but turned out to be a mine shaft, to retrieve the dog on Tuesday, KOVR reported.

    The dog had been hunting a mountain lion that had been killing goats in Camino, California, KOVR reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The shaft was only about 6 feet wide, firefighters said in a Facebook post.

    The dog was not hurt. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dog rescued after falling down 50-foot mine shaft while tracking mountain lion

  • Headline Goes Here

    Val Kilmer will be back as Iceman in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Boy dies after being hit by bulldozer, deputies say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Man, woman steal TV from pawn shop – then pawn it back to same shop

  • Headline Goes Here

    'I feel like my life is starting over,' Alice Johnson says after Trump…