Dog seems grateful for rescue, kisses firefighter

WELLS, Maine - A dog in Maine who got himself in a dangerous situation that he needed rescuing. And he was so thankful that firefighters answered the call, he rewarded a firefighter with a quick kiss.
Neighbors called police after they saw a dog stranded on a roof of a home. Apparently the pup climbed out a second-floor window, WMTW reported.
A firefighter put up a ladder to climb and rescue the dog, which gave him a lick before being saved, WMTW reported.
