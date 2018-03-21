Dog viciously killed by owner in driveway, horrified neighbors now seeking justice for Gabriel

TULSA, Okla. - Residents in North Tulsa, Oklahoma, want justice for a dog they believe was killed by his owner.
James Penix said he looked out his window on Feb. 21 after hearing the screams of a dog. Penix said he saw his neighbor killing his dog named Gabriel with a dumbbell in the driveway.
Penix said he called 9-1-1 and emergency operators referred him to the City of Tulsa's animal control division. But he said responding animal welfare officials allegedly said they could not find the home involved in the dog’s death and left.
Penix began a petition on Change.org, calling for justice for Gabriel. It had more than 2,500 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
Animal Control reopened the investigation and will present possible charges to the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office.
An update to the petition suggests the neighbor's other dog was taken as evidence and remains in the custody of Animal Welfare.
The City of Tulsa responds to animal cruelty reports Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and forwards such calls to Tulsa Police after hours.
