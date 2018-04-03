Dollarita, the $1 margarita, returns to Applebee's for month of April

GLENDALE, Calif. - Applebee’s is bringing back a popular drink deal for the month of April.
The restaurant chain’s popular margarita, which it calls the Dollarita, is back at the grill and bar for $1. Applebee’s previously had the drink on the menu for a dollar in October for Applebee’s Neighborhood Appreciation Month.
“Margaritas are extremely popular with our guests, and our Dollarita is the most refreshing drink money can buy,” Patrick Kirk, Applebee’s vice president of beverage innovation, said in a Tuesday news release. “We first introduced the Dollarita to America last October, and we’re excited to bring it back in April as a reason to celebrate the return of spring.”
Applebee’s has had similar offers in the past few months for other alcoholic drinks, including $1 Long Island Iced Teas in December, $1 Bahama Mamas, in February and $2 Vodka Lemonades in March.
The Dollarita is at participating locations all day, every day this month. Customers can find participating restaurants at Applebees.com.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
