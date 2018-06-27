0 Donald Glover narrates new Time's Up campaign on sexual harassment

The Time’s Up movement is dedicated to helping women combat sexual assault, and the organization has enlisted the help of Donald Glover for its latest campaign.

Earlier this week, the group release a public service announcement about sexual harassment in the workplace. Directed by Rashida Jones and narrated by Donald Glover, the nearly three-minute-long clip answered four frequently asked questions about the topic. The questions were about touching people at work, making comments about a coworker's appearance, dating at work, and witnessing other people's bad behavior.

“You aren’t making the inappropriate comments or doing the groping, but you’ve seen it, and you’ve heard rumors. Can’t you just laugh along or simply just roll your eyes and ignore it? Does it have to be your problem? Yeah, it's your problem,” Glover said in the video. “It’s like a Ouija board. If you’re not pushing or pulling, then the people who are pushing and pulling get to make the rules.”

Jones told BuzzFeed that we’ve seen “extreme versions come to light,” but less incidents about what people “suffer day to day with these nuances and microaggressions.”

For the PSA, she tapped Blue Seat Studios, a media company that went viral for its 2015 “Tea Consent” video that cleverly explained sexual consent, and aimed to keep the animation and script simple.

The actress said she wanted to create something “not ultra didactic” and not “necessarily” just for women. She wanted it to be “something that could travel on the internet, something that's filled with facts, and hopefully a little bit entertaining that could help educate people a tiny bit.”

And she used the “Atlanta” star, who brought a “cool, laid-back energy,” to help her get the job done. Jones said he wanted to help the organization and that he was “very gracious” when she asked him to narrate.

“I really respect his ability to be a part of and criticize culture at the same time — I think it's a really hard balance to strike,” Jones said. “His music is great, his TV show is so innovative — he's got that balance that very few artists do, where he's able to be true to himself and be honest and make it feel fresh. But also to say something and have people listen.”

Take a look at what the creators produced below.

