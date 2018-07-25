  • Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star smashed with pickax

    LOS ANGELES - A man armed with a pickax crushed President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, multiple news outlets reported Wednesday morning.

    According to KNBC's Jonathan Gonalez, witnesses and police said a man removed the pickax from a guitar case and smashed the star, which also was destroyed in 2016.

    "Then, it's believed, he called police himself to report it, but left the scene before they got here," Gonzalez tweeted. "Now, he's nowhere to be found."

    A short time later, KTLA reported that a person was in custody.

     

