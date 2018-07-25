Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star smashed with pickax

LOS ANGELES - A man armed with a pickax crushed President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, multiple news outlets reported Wednesday morning.
Man with pickax destroys President Trump’s star on walk of fame. @LAPDHQ investigating. No arrests. Suspect took off. He reportedly concealed tool in guitar case. @HollywoodArea @CBSLA @CBSNews @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/4Pjb13YYdf— JASMINE VIEL (@jasmineviel) July 25, 2018
According to KNBC's Jonathan Gonalez, witnesses and police said a man removed the pickax from a guitar case and smashed the star, which also was destroyed in 2016.
"Then, it's believed, he called police himself to report it, but left the scene before they got here," Gonzalez tweeted. "Now, he's nowhere to be found."
So this just happened again... somebody used a pick axe to destroy Donald Trump's star on the Walk of Fame. Still trying to learn more, but we know it's been vandalized multiple times, just never on this level. @NBCLA 📸: Victor Park/Loudlabs pic.twitter.com/lzq7YrsSRV— Jonathan Gonzalez (@JonathanNBCLA) July 25, 2018
Multiple people — including police — tell me a man walked up with a guitar case and pulled out the pick axe. Then, it’s believed, he called police himself to report it, but left the scene before they got here. Now, he’s nowhere to be found. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/mJNh1dbO0J— Jonathan Gonzalez (@JonathanNBCLA) July 25, 2018
A short time later, KTLA reported that a person was in custody.
#BreakingNews Suspect in custody in the destruction of President Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Details top Ch5 @KTLAMorningNews 6am.— Chris Schauble (@ChrisKTLA) July 25, 2018
