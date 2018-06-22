Dozens of Amazon job seekers turned away after Facebook hoax

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Many local job seekers were turned away from the soon-to-open Amazon Fulfillment Center early Thursday morning.
A fake Facebook post caused dozens to come down to the center in Southeast Memphis. The post claimed the job fair was starting at 7 a.m., and ending at 10.
A security guard said people were on site as early as 4 a.m., only to learn no fair was happening.
"I seen on Facebook they had a job fair," Terry Croom said.
Croom was one of dozens who were turned away. They were rejected by security guard Theodore King, who broke the bad news.
"I got here at 6 and it was pretty hectic," King said.
Amazon is aware of the job fair hoax.
Memphis has an unemployment rate of 4.4 percent. Amazon officials said they are aware of the hoax and said they will announce when a legitimate job fair is forthcoming.
