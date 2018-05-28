Dozens of messenger pigeons killed in Phoenix house fire

PHOENIX - At least 80 messenger pigeons were killed Saturday in a house fire in Phoenix, Arizona.
The Phoenix Fire Department told azcentral.com that two residences caught on fire during the incident. One home contained the pigeons, which died from smoke inhalation, fire officials said. It is believed that 150 pigeons were in the home at the time of the fire.
The birds were cared for by members of a messenger bird association, azcentral.com reported.
At least 80 of the 150 birds inside one of the homes died of smoke inhalation, fire officials said. https://t.co/tpdUoWb9sP— azcentral (@azcentral) May 26, 2018
Four dogs inside the homes made it out safely, as did all of the occupants, though 10 residents were displaced due to the fire.
Fire officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
