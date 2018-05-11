  • Dragon float catches fire during parade at Disney's Magic Kingdom

    By: WFTV.com

    Updated:

    A fire-breathing dragon float set itself on fire Friday during a parade at Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Bay Lake, Florida.

    >> Read more trending news

    Multiple people tweeted photos and video of the scene.

    They said the Maleficent dragon float caught fire during the Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade at Magic Kingdom in the Liberty Square area.

    Photos: Maleficent dragon float catches fire at Disney's Magic Kingdom (via WFTV)

    Large plumes of black smoke and flames could be seen coming out of the dragon’s head. 

    A Disney spokesperson told Channel 9 that when the float, which shoots fire from its nose, caught fire, cast members and guests were immediately cleared from the area. 

    The spokesperson said no one was injured and the fire was quickly put out. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dragon float catches fire during parade at Disney's Magic Kingdom

  • Headline Goes Here

    Oklahoma Governor Fallin vetoes 'constitutional carry' bill

  • Headline Goes Here

    Antibiotics could raise risk of kidney stones, study says

  • Headline Goes Here

    Royal Wedding: Everything to know before Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man donates blood weekly for 60 years, saves lives of 2.4 million babies