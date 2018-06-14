  • Drake reunites with 'Degrassi' cast for 'I'm Upset' music video

    By: Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    Drake staged a Degrassi Community School reunion in a new music video for his single, “I’m Upset.”

    Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, played Jimmy Brooks in the Canadian drama, “Degrassi: The Next Generation.”

    The show premiered in 2001 and ran through Aug. 2, 2015. Drake’s role as Brooks, a basketball star who, after being shot by a classmate, became physically disabled from the waist down, ended in 2009.

    The 31-year-old artist’s new music video, directed by Karena Evans, features many of his former cast mates in the halls of the high school.

    Catch stars Nina Dobrev, Jake Epstein, Shane Kippel, Stacey Farber, Stefan Brogren and more in the new video on YouTube.

