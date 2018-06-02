Driver in stolen FedEx truck leads deputies on chase in Denver

DENVER - A driver in a stolen FedEx delivery truck led deputies on a chase in Douglas County Friday.
The stolen Fedex truck crashed and the suspect was taken into custody without incident. pic.twitter.com/tUzqMGrdu1— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) June 1, 2018
The FedEx truck was stolen from outside a shooting range in Englewood, KCNC reports.
The delivery driver had been at the range and left his keys in the car, police said. He returned to find the suspect in the driver’s seat. After a quick exchange police say the suspect took off in the truck.
The driver got into at least one crash before going off the side of I-25 near Castle Pines, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The truck went down a grassy hill and ended up near some trees.
Heavy traffic NB I-25 through Castle Rock due to FedEx truck incident. Expect delays as they pull the truck out of the ditch. pic.twitter.com/qstEpqQNNH— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) June 1, 2018
The suspect fled on foot but surrendered, the Denver Post reports. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment before being booked in jail.
The FedEx truck has been removed and all lanes of NB I-25 are now open through Castle Rock and @douglascountyco. Thanks to @CSP_CastleRock, @CRPoliceCO & @ColoradoDOT for the assistance with this incident. pic.twitter.com/dnFccl4ylg— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) June 1, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}