Driver strips naked, dances in street after causing 5-car pileup, police say

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    WESTLAND, Mich. - A man who allegedly created a five-car crash in suburban Detroit ended with him getting out of his car, taking off his clothes and dancing in the street, police said.

    One person was injured in the pileup, which occurred Tuesday in Westland, Michigan.

    Police said a pickup truck hit the other vehicles, and the man driving it got out and began dancing in the street, WDIV reported.

    "He stands up and starts getting naked," Derek Waldman told WDIV. "I said, 'Wow man.'"

    "He threw all his clothes off, saying, 'I'm fine, I'm fine,' to the police,” Ghazi Khalaf told WDIV. "He tried eventually running away, but the cops eventually got him, kneeled and handcuffed (him), then he got taken away."

    The driver is still in custody, WDIV reported. Police did not say why the man disrobed.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

