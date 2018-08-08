DUI suspect says she's a 'white, clean girl' who shouldn't be arrested, police say

BLUFFTON, S.C. - A South Carolina woman accused of drunken driving told police not to arrest her because she's "a white, clean girl," authorities said.
According to the New York Post, Bluffton police pulled over Lauren Elizabeth Cutshaw, 32, of Bluffton, early Saturday after she allegedly sped through a stop sign. The police report said Cutshaw had bloodshot eyes and slurred her words as she spoke with officers, telling them she'd had two glasses of wine for her birthday.
A breathalyzer test showed that Cutshaw had a blood-alcohol level of 0.18 percent, police said.
Authorities said the woman argued with officers, saying she's a "clean, thoroughbred white girl" who shouldn't be arrested, the Island Packet reported. When asked why that mattered, Cutshaw replied, "You're a cop; you should know what that means," the police report said.
Cutshaw also said she was dating a police officer, had perfect grades, had been a cheerleader and sorority girl, attended a "high accredited university" and was a member of the National Honor Society, the arrest report said.
Cutshaw was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, ignoring a stop sign and speeding 25 mph or more.
