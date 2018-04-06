Dunkin' Donuts hosting 4-hour cold brew tasting event Friday

This is not about fake brews. In fact, it’s about new brews that are very real.
Dunkin’ Donuts, as part of a special nationwide cold brew tasting event, is offering a complimentary sample Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. local time, the company said in a news release.
Patrons who stop by participating Dunkin’ Donuts franchises during that four-hour time frame can receive a complimentary 3.5-ounce sample while supplies last.
The cold brew is prepared with a special blend of coffee that is placed in cold water for 12 hours, the company said in its news release. The result is a “uniquely distinctive, inherently sweeter flavor,” Dunkin’ Donuts said.
Smiling is easy with a 3.5 oz sample of our Cold Brew! ❤️ Get yours April 6 from 10am-2pm. pic.twitter.com/y9kD7bMBNG— Dunkin' Donuts (@dunkindonuts) April 5, 2018
