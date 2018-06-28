Dunkin’ Donuts has upped the doughnut game with its latest invention -- Donut Fries.
If a doughnut isn’t portable enough, the company has formed them into sticks and put in a hand-held cardboard box.
The Donut Fries are made with a croissant-style dough then will be coated in cinnamon sugar, CNBC reported.
The company says they will also be served warm.
They will start appearing at participating Dunkin’ Donut shops around the country on July 2. Five Donut Fries will set you back $2.
