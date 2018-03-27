Duo accused of stealing from Douglas High School memorial

Two people were arrested after police said they stole items from the memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Michael Shawn Kennedy, 37, and Kara M. O’Neil, 40, were both charged with removing or disfiguring a tomb or monument.
The two allegedly took teddy bears, plaques, pinwheels and other items from along a fence outside the Parkland school where 17 people were shot dead, according to the arrest report.
“The subjects had no permission or authority to remove items and damage the monument for the deceased,” police wrote in the report. “The subjects were at the monument at an unreasonable hour and maliciously intended to damage the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School monument.”
According to the arrest report, both are unemployed. Kennedy is from Hollywood, while O’Neil is from Fulton, New York. Both were booked on $1,000 bonds.
