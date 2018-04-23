0 Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson, girlfriend Lauren Hashian welcome second child

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian have welcomed a second daughter to their family.

Us Weekly reported that the action star announced the news in the form of an Instagram post. The image shows Johnson cradling his daughter, named Tiana Gia Johnson, as she rests on his bare chest.

“Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar,” Johnson captioned the Monday post. “I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there.”

Tiana is the second daughter for Hashian, 33, and Johnson, 45. The couple, who have been together since 2007, have a 2-year-old daughter together named Jasmine Lia Johnson.

Johnson is also a father to 16-year-old Simone Alexandra Johnson from his marriage to Dany Garcia.

Johnson and Hashian announced they were expecting another child in December.

“Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear,” Johnson wrote.

