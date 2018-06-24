0 Dwyane Wade says he wants to bring Sonics back to Seattle

Future basketball hall of famer Dwyane Wade may still have a couple seasons left in his tank, but he’s also already thinking about what will come next for him when his playing career ends.

"Seattle. I want Seattle's team, the Sonics, to come back," Wade told Joel Weber, of Bloomberg, regarding his hope to one day be part of an ownership group in the NBA. "I think Seattle is a great basketball town. I would love to be a part of that."

"I definitely want to be a part of ownership in the NBA. I'm not going to try to buy a team. I don't have that kind of bread, but I definitely want to be a part of a great ownership group. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is all about players being involved in an ownership capacity. You've got players like Grant Hill involved in the Atlanta Hawks. Shaquille O'Neal is involved in the Sacramento Kings. It's definitely something that I've talked about, some of my friends have talked about. But, first of all, I’d have to be retired. When that time comes...”

The 36-year-old NBA star recently finished his 15th NBA season, in which he split time between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat.

Originally the third overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft out of Marquette University, Wade has won three NBA titles and has been named to the All-star game 12 times.

The Sonics officially left Seattle for Oklahoma City after the 2007-2008 NBA season ended and a $75 million settlement was announced between owner Clay Bennett and the city of Seattle.

