  • Earth Hour 2018: Landmarks around the world go dark for climate change awareness

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    From the Sydney Opera House to Paris' Eiffel Tower, landmarks around the world went dark Saturday night for Earth Hour.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The "symbolic lights-out event," which began in Sydney in 2007, is designed to raise awareness about climate change, according to the World Wildlife Fund

    >> Click here or scroll down to see photos from the event

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Earth Hour 2018: Landmarks around the world go dark for climate change awareness

  • Headline Goes Here

    March for Our Lives: See what the gun reform rally looked like from outer space

  • Headline Goes Here

    School district arms students, teachers with rocks in case of school shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: Kindergartner's hilarious 'weather report' takes internet by storm

  • Headline Goes Here

    NCAA Tournament 2018: Loyola, Michigan advance to Final Four