Ed Sheeran sued for $100 million, accused of copying hit Marvin Gaye song

Singer Ed Sheeran is facing more legal trouble for allegedly copying a Marvin Gaye song.
Structured Asset Sales, a company that purchased one-third of the copyright to Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On,” is seeking $100 million in damages for copyright infringement, according to TMZ.
The company is alleging that Sheeran used multiple elements of the 1970s tune for his top-charting single “Thinking Out Loud.” The court documents allege that Sheeran’s song has the same melody, rhythm, harmonies, drums, looping and tempo as Gaye’s track.
This isn’t the first time Sheeran has been accused of stealing from the late R&B crooner. In 2016, he was reportedly sued by the family of Ed Townsend, the co-writer of “Let’s Get It On,” for the same thing.
