  • Electronic road sign displayed anti-Semitic message for hours in Arizona

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - An electronic road sign in Arizona displayed an anti-Semitic message for hours Friday morning, and authorities were not able to turn it off.

    >> Read more trending news 

    A concerned resident reported the message, which read, "Hail Hitler," a misspelling of the Nazi salute, to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, azcentral.com reported. Officers attempted to turn off the sign, but a password was required, which they did not have. The company that owns and operates the sign could not be immediately reached. Public works employees covered the sign to hide it until the message could be changed, azcentral.com reported.

    Authorities said the incident won't be investigated as a hate crime because a specific victim was not targeted. The company who owns the sign has the option of filing a complaint, police said.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Electronic road sign displayed anti-Semitic message for hours in Arizona

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida man said he stalked family to ‘make friends,' deputies say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Giant inflatable duck named Quacky bounces down street in Iowa

  • Headline Goes Here

    Midterm 2018: Here are the Senate races that you should be watching

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida man arrested after shooting over cat hair, police say