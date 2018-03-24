  • Elton John donates to Leon Russell Monument Fund

    By: Fox23.com

    Updated:

    Rock ’n’ roll legend Elton John made a $5,000 donation through his charitable organization to the Leon Russell Monument Fund.

    Organizers of the monument made the announcement on its website Friday.

    John’s donation brought the fund within $3,600 of its $42,000 goal.

    John and Leon Russell collaborated on a 2010 album, “The Union.”

    Russell, an Oklahoma native, died in Nov. 13, 2016 at the age of 74.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Elton John donates to Leon Russell Monument Fund

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Mother accused of drinking in car, firing gun while kids in backseat

  • Headline Goes Here

    While students link arms at rallies, Trump hits the links in Florida

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former Kings teammates offer to cover Stephon Clark's funeral expenses

  • Headline Goes Here

    Texas space lover says NASA photographed 'alien skeleton' on Mars