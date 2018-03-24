Elton John donates to Leon Russell Monument Fund

Rock ’n’ roll legend Elton John made a $5,000 donation through his charitable organization to the Leon Russell Monument Fund.
Organizers of the monument made the announcement on its website Friday.
John’s donation brought the fund within $3,600 of its $42,000 goal.
John and Leon Russell collaborated on a 2010 album, “The Union.”
Russell, an Oklahoma native, died in Nov. 13, 2016 at the age of 74.
My darling Leon Russell passed away last night. He was a mentor, inspiration & so kind to me. I loved him and always will #LeonRussell #RIP pic.twitter.com/u2d1KccCNp— Elton John (@eltonofficial) November 13, 2016
