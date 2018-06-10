  • Eminem criticized for using gunshot sounds during Bonnaroo performance

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    MANCHESTER, Tenn. - Rapper Eminem has come under fire after he used realistic gunshot sound effects during his performance at the Bonnaroo music festival Saturday night in Manchester, Tennessee, Billboard reported.

    Fans, remembering the deadly mass shooting outside a Las Vegas casino last October, screamed and ducked for cover when the gunshot-like sounds were heard during Eminem’s performance of “Kill You,” from his 2000 album “The Marshall Mathers LP.”

    Social media star Andrea Russett attended the annual festival in middle Tennessee and tweeted that using those kind of effects at the end of the song was “extremely irresponsible and distasteful.”

    “I have grown up loving eminem and his music but i was extremely triggered to the point of tears,” Russett tweeted. “To hear a gunshot sound effect and see the entire crowd drop to the floor out of instinct is not funny, cute, or amusing. this is the sad reality that we are living. this is not funny or even something to be joked about.”

    Several fans defended Eminem’s actions, noting that the performer has used the gunshot sound effects for a long time.

    "Eminem has ended ‘Kill You’ with the gun shot effects for (at least) 6 years now and this is the first time someone ever complains," one Twitter user wrote.

    Eminem has not commented, Billboard reported.

     

