Endangered sea turtle found dead with beach chair around neck prompts viral plea

FORT MORGAN, Ala. - An Alabama conservation group has issued a graphic warning after an endangered sea turtle was reportedly found dead, tangled in an old beach chair.
According to WMBB, Fort Morgan Share the Beach posted a now-viral Facebook photo Saturday of the dead Kemp’s ridley turtle, which washed ashore at the Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge.
“This makes me so mad,” the post read. “How many hundreds of times do we have to ask people to pick their stuff up? It should just be common decency. I think I am going to print this out and carry it with me next time I have to ask.”
By Sunday morning, the post had been shared more than 2,700 times, prompting hundreds of comments.
“Come on, people, if you want to ‘adult,’ then be one and pick up after yourselves,” one commenter wrote. “This is their habitat, be mindful and respect it.”
“Please, please. Only leave footprints,” added another. “How do we make visitors understand this?”
