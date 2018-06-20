  • Eva Longoria, husband Jose Bastón welcome baby boy

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LOS ANGELES - Actress Eva Longoria and her husband, media mogul José Bastón, welcomed their first child together Tuesday, June 19.

    Giving the first photo of her son to HOLA! USA, the actress can be seen cradling Santiago Enrique Bastón. He was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

    “We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing,” the couple told the publication.

    Throughout her pregnancy, the 43-year-old actress stayed busy. Posts on her Instagram page show her at various events and working on multiple projects. During that time, she also got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and had to say goodbye to her beloved dog, Jinxy, June 14.

    Longoria confirmed her pregnancy in December, when she was four months along.

    Santiago is the first child for Longoria. Bastón, 50, president of Televisa, the largest media company in Latin America, has three children of his own from an earlier marriage.

    Bastón and Longoria started dating in 2013 and married three years later in Valle de Bravo, Mexico.

