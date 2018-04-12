  • Ex-police officer heads to prison for failing 'integrity test'

    CHAMBLEE, Ga. -

    After suspicions rose about Chamblee, Georgia, police officer Jason Jones, the department set up an “integrity test”: Send him to impound a car with $500 inside and see if he puts the cash into evidence.

    “He pocketed the money,” Capt. Ernesto Ford told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday. “He was brought in to our internal affairs where he was given an opportunity to explain himself, he was terminated and arrested at the same time.” 

    Two years later, on March 23, Jones, who’d been with the department since 2002, has pleaded guilty to theft and violation of the oath of office. He is in the DeKalb County jail awaiting transfer to state prison.

    Judge Daniel Coursey sentenced him to five years, with the first to be served in custody.

    Ford said the case is disappointing. 

    “Obviously we don’t expect that of our police officers,” he said.

