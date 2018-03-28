  • Ex-clown runs for Congress in South Carolina

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    COLUMBIA, S.C. - Steve Lough wasn't clowning around when he launched a bid for Congress in South Carolina.

    According to The Associated Press, the Democrat and former circus clown is vying to represent the state's 5th Congressional District. Republican Rep. Ralph Norman currently holds the seat.

    The Dartmouth and Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Clown College alum supports universal health care and believes "assault weapons have no place in civilian hands," according to his campaign websiteClownForCongress.com.

    Lough, originally from Camden, will face off against four other candidates in the Democratic primary June 12.

