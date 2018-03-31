  • Ex-Disneyland employee gets 125 years for child sex crimes

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A former Disneyland employee who owned a manual on “How to Practice Child Love” was sentenced to more than 125 years in state prison on multiple counts of child sexual assault, KABC reported.

    David Goodman, 25, of Banning, California, was convicted in February of multiple lewd acts on a child, possession of child pornography and other charges, KABC reported. He was working at Disneyland when he was arrested in December 2014, the television station reported.

    "In a detailed confession letter, the defendant mentioned the best way to gain access to kids was by befriending single mothers who he described as 'easy targets,'" deputy district attorney Melinda Spencer said.

    The prosecutor also said investigators found a manual called "How to Practice Child Love" on Goodman's computer

