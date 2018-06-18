Ex-NBA player JJ Hickson stole $100,000, assaulted teen during home invasion, officials say

SENOIA, Ga. - A former NBA player stole $100,000 during a violent home invasion and left a 17-year-old resident with multiple broken bones, authorities said Monday.
Records show James Edward “JJ” Hickson Jr., 29, is in the Coweta County Jail without bond on charges of armed robbery with a knife in connection with the incident, which occurred Friday night at a home in Senoia, Georgia.
According to a Coweta County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by WSB, Hickson entered the home through a side door and attacked the teen. His face and head were covered, officials said in the report.
The teen received medical treatment and is expected to be OK, officials said.
At least two people were involved in the home invasion, but only Hickson faces charges, Coweta County Sheriff's Department spokesman Jimmy Yarbrough said.
Another department took Hickson into custody, and he was turned over to Coweta County afterward.
Hickson was a standout basketball player at Joseph Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia, and attended North Carolina State University before being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the 19th pick in the 2008 NBA draft.
He went on to play for the Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards over the course of his eight-year NBA career. He most recently played basketball overseas for the Lebanon Champville SC team in 2018.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
