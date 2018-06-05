Fans question Johnny Depp's health after photo of him looking ‘ill' surfaces

Fans are concerned about Johnny Depp’s health after a picture of him appearing “ill” surfaced online.
Over the weekend, the star posed with a fan while in Russia for a performance with his band The Hollywood Vampires. Dressed in dark sunglasses and a hat, Depp, who had no facial hair, looked visibility thinner compared to previous appearances.
Many of his supporters noticed the change, some commenting under the image that he was unrecognizable. Several Instagrammers also called him “sick,” “skinny” and “weak.” Some even offered prayers and kind words.
Although the reason for the look is unclear, some speculated that he may be preparing for a new film. One person wrote, “Definitely he changed his look, maybe he is getting ready for a new movie.” Another said, “He’s not sick he said he’s doing this for a movie.”
On the other hand, a few thought Depp, 54, looked his age. “He’s just a man showing his age. Been there done that haha,” someone replied.
According to People, the entertainer is healthy. “Johnny is having a great time on the tour playing with the guys,” a source told the publication.
Depp has been performing with the band, which includes rock legends Joe Perry of Aerosmith and Alice Cooper, since 2015. Their current tour runs through July.
