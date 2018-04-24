Father punches woman trying to kidnap his son, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police in Tennessee say a father's quick actions stopped his 5-year-old son from being kidnapped Monday.
A man called authorities Monday to report that a woman had grabbed his son and tried to run away from him.
The father punched the woman and got his child back, according to police.
Authorities identified the attempted kidnapper as Gina A. Ricard, 53. Officials said after the incident, she went to a nearby fire station and told them that she tried to stop a kidnapping.
According an arrest affidavit, Ricard was incoherent and said that she “believes God told her (to) help.”
She was arrested and charged with attempted aggravated kidnapping.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}