0 FBI joins hunt for missing student from University of Iowa

BROOKLYN, Iowa - Federal agents have joined the search for Mollie Tibbetts, 20-year-old University of Iowa student who has been missing from her hometown of Brooklyn for nearly a week.

Volunteer searches for Tibbetts were called off this week as federal officials took over, KCRG reports.

A spokesman for the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said Tuesday that they’re “leaning more and more toward something happening against her will.”

>> Read more trending news

According to KCRG, Tibbetts was staying at her boyfriend’s house before she disappeared to watch his dogs while he worked at a construction job in Dubuque -- a town about 100 miles away.

Tibbetts’ boyfriend, Dalton Jack, 20, told KCRG that investigators searched his house for the second time Monday afternoon.

“I still call her every day, too, hoping by some weird chance she will pick up,” Jack told the Des Moines Register. “It just goes straight to voicemail. The phone is dead.”

Neighbors told police they last saw Tibbetts go for a jog late Wednesday evening.

She was reported missing Thursday when she didn’t show up for work.

Over 1,500 people helped search for Tibbetts in the fields around her house, where she was staying.

Officials said the FBI and Iowa investigators are searching places Tibbetts is known to have frequented in the past.

They are also studying Tibbetts’ online usage and cellphone apps to help pinpoint where she might be.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.