  • FBI special agent in charge dies of complications from role at World Trade Center

    ATLANTA -

    Atlanta Special Agent in Charge David LeValley died Saturday morning of complications from his role as a first responder at the World Trade Center during 9/11. 

    LeValley served as the special agent in charge of the Atlanta Division since November 2016. He previously served as the SAC of the Criminal and Cyber Division at the Washington Field Office.

    LeValley became a special agent with the FBI in 1996 and was assigned to the New York Division.

    He was called to serve his country following the attacks on 9/11 at the World Trade Center, where he spent several weeks being exposed to contaminants. LeValley died in the line of duty as a direct result of his work at the World Trade Center.

    "LeValley’s death is a great loss to the entire FBI, but particularly to his family, the FBI Atlanta Division and the Atlanta community," the FBI said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News. "We are honored to have served beside him and are grateful for his leadership and sacrifice."

     

