FBI special agent in charge dies of complications from role at World Trade Center

Atlanta Special Agent in Charge David LeValley died Saturday morning of complications from his role as a first responder at the World Trade Center during 9/11.

LeValley served as the special agent in charge of the Atlanta Division since November 2016. He previously served as the SAC of the Criminal and Cyber Division at the Washington Field Office.

FBI: Atlanta Special Agent in Charge David LeValley died this morning of complications from his role as 1st responder at #WorldTradeCenter. Line of duty. #hero. I knew him and am incredibly sad @wsbtv — Mark Winne (@MarkWinneWSB) May 26, 2018

LeValley became a special agent with the FBI in 1996 and was assigned to the New York Division.

He was called to serve his country following the attacks on 9/11 at the World Trade Center, where he spent several weeks being exposed to contaminants. LeValley died in the line of duty as a direct result of his work at the World Trade Center.

FBI Special Agent-in-charge David LeValley in interview just a few weeks ago. We’re told he died this morning of complications from work at WorldTradeCenter. One of the really good ones. Straight forward, humble, widely respected. #grace #selfless #hero @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/ATtdqKU9rf — Mark Winne (@MarkWinneWSB) May 26, 2018

"LeValley’s death is a great loss to the entire FBI, but particularly to his family, the FBI Atlanta Division and the Atlanta community," the FBI said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News. "We are honored to have served beside him and are grateful for his leadership and sacrifice."

Our hearts are heavy at #FBI Atlanta as our leader SAC David J. LeValley paid the ultimate sacrifice today. He died in the line of duty after sacrificing for his country as a first responder to 9/11. We will always be grateful for your sacrifice and your leadership. pic.twitter.com/RiAGFIre3e — FBI Atlanta (@FBIAtlanta) May 27, 2018

