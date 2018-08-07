Fetus found in bathroom of American Airlines flight out of Charlotte

NEW YORK - Police in New York are investigating after they said a fetus was found in the bathroom of a commercial airliner at LaGuardia Airport early Tuesday, according to WABC.
Sources told WABC that American Airlines Flight 1942 arrived from Charlotte after 10:30 p.m. Monday and that a cleaning crew made the discovery inside a bathroom early Tuesday.
The plane, an Airbus A321, was being held at Terminal B while the medical examiner’s office was called to the scene, according to WABC.
No other details have been released.
A spokesperson with American Airlines issued the following statement:
"As we continue to learn more about this tragic and sensitive situation, we are working actively with law enforcement on the investigation. Please contact law enforcement for additional information."
Port Authority police and Queens prosecutors are investigating.
