  • Final Four matchups set: Loyola-Chicago, Michigan and Villanova, Kansas

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    After busting brackets, the Final Four matchup is set, and it includes underdog Loyola-Chicago.

    The Ramblers’ remarkable run continues Saturday against No. 3 Michigan. While previous underdogs have lost in the semifinals, Loyola-Chicago is hopeful they can get another win.

    "Why not us?" Ramblers coach Porter Moses told The Associated Press. "You have to have high-character guys that believe to truly do that."

    Top seeded programs Villanova and Kansas also tip off Saturday, with the winner a likely favorite in the NCAA Tournament Championship.

     

     

