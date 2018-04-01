  • Final Four: Villanova beats Kansas, faces Michigan in championship

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    From tip off to the buzzer at the end, Villanova handled Kansas, beating the Jayhawks 95-79 to advance to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament championship.

    Villanova faces Michigan Monday in the championship game.

