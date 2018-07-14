  • Firefighter killed battling wildfire near Yosemite National Park

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. - A firefighter has been killed while fighting a wildfire near Yosemite National Park, Cal Fire reported on Saturday.

    >> Read more trending news 

    He has been identified as Braden Varney, a heavy fire equipment operator.

    Cal Fire said he leaves behind a wife and two children.

    Varney was part of the group battling the Ferguson Fire, which broke out around 10:30 p.m. Friday night in Mariposa County, near the west end of the park.

    About 130 acres have burned by Saturday afternoon, KCRA reports.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories