Firefighter killed battling wildfire near Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. - A firefighter has been killed while fighting a wildfire near Yosemite National Park, Cal Fire reported on Saturday.
He has been identified as Braden Varney, a heavy fire equipment operator.
Cal Fire said he leaves behind a wife and two children.
It is with deep sadness that we share the news that @CALFIREMMU Heavy Fire Equipment Operator Braden Varney was tragically killed while battling the Ferguson Fire. Braden leaves behind a wife & two small children. Please join us in keeping Braden's loved ones in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/A5tmzCk09y— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 14, 2018
Varney was part of the group battling the Ferguson Fire, which broke out around 10:30 p.m. Friday night in Mariposa County, near the west end of the park.
About 130 acres have burned by Saturday afternoon, KCRA reports.
