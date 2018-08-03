  • Firefighters rescue cat, chicken huddled together on northern California porch

    By: Bob D'Angelo , Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Cats and chickens don’t normally flock together, but the devastating fire in northern California brought them to the attention of area firefighters, The Sacramento Bee reported.

    The animals were found on a front porch Monday by members of the Grass Valley Fire Department, who are part of the crews battling the wildfires in the Redding area, according to a news release.

    The cat and chicken each suffered multiple burns and they were treated at a nearby animal shelter, the Bee reported.

    According to the news release, the animals were expected to make a full recovery, the newspaper reported.

