0 First lady Melania Trump makes unannounced visit to child migrant detention center

MCALLEN, Texas -

First lady Melania Trump made an unannounced visit to Texas on Thursday, one day after her husband signed an executive order ending his administration’s controversial policy of separating migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

>> Read more trending news

﻿Update 3:10 p.m. EDT June 21: Trump was criticized for the coat she chose to wear while boarding the plane en route to McAllen on Thursday morning.

Her spokeswoman confirmed to CNN that the first lady wore an olive green jacket that said on the back "I really don't care. Do U?"

FLOTUS spox confirms Mrs. Trump wore a jacket to visit border kids that reads: "I really don't care. Do you?" Spox says: "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe." pic.twitter.com/Bp4Z8n455G — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 21, 2018

"It's a jacket. There was no hidden message," Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's spokeswoman, told reporters. "After today's important visit to Texas, I hope this isn't what the media is going to choose to focus on."

Original report:

The first lady toured a pair of facilities for migrant children, including the Upbring New Hope Children's Center. The facility is holding 55 children, officials said..

Mrs Trump being briefed by caregivers at Upbring New Hope children’s center in McAllen, Texas pic.twitter.com/AnMxREBaam — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) June 21, 2018

Trump thanked employees of the children’s center and said she wanted to “help to get these children reunited with their families as quickly as possible.”

First lady Melania Trump speaks at an immigration detention center in Texas during an unannounced visit: I’d like to ask how I can help to get these children reunited with their families as quickly as possible https://t.co/22A10ihSJu pic.twitter.com/tRPUTYxhe6 — CNN (@CNN) June 21, 2018

In a statement released Thursday, the first lady’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said Trump was visiting a customs and border patrol processing center and a nonprofit social services center for children who have entered the U.S. illegally.

“Her goals are to thank law enforcement and social service providers for their hard work, lend support and hear more on how the administration can build upon the already existing efforts to reunite children with their families,” Grisham said.

Trump previously said in a statement through Grisham that she “hates to see children separated from their families.”

"She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart," Grisham said, according to CNN.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.