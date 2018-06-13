First look: 'Dumbo' by Tim Burton teaser trailer released

What do you get when Tim Burton, who is known for "The Nightmare Before Christmas," tries his hand at a new, reimagined, live-action version of the Disney classic “Dumbo?”
You get the teaser trailer that dropped Wednesday morning that gives the first look at the all-star cast and the baby elephant with huge ears that will bring a tear to your eye.
With the tear-jerking song “Baby Mine” playing, you get your first glimpse of Dumbo, an elephant that eventually learns to fly. You also see live actors like Danny DeVito, Michael Keaton, Colin Farrell and Eva Green.
According to IMDB’s summary of the movie, Farrell’s character is hired by DeVito to care for Dumbo. But once Farrell’s on-screen children find out that Dumbo can soar, an entrepreneur played by Keaton and an aerial artist played by Green plot to make Dumbo a star.
Watch the trailer below:
“Dumbo” is scheduled to hit the big screen on March 29, 2019. It is one of a group of live action adaptations of classic Disney animated films including the upcoming films -- “The Lion King,” starring Beyonce and Donald Glover, “Aladdin” and “Mulan,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Disney has already released live-action versions of “Beauty and the Beast,” “Cinderella,” “The Jungle Book” and “Maleficent,” a retelling of “Sleeping Beauty.”
